I Think I Might Lose My Job. Should I Refinance My Student Loans Now?

Just about every industry is continuing to suffer from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, and many workers may experience layoffs. For a student loan borrower in this situation, does it make sense to refinance student loans now before your financial situation changes? Here’s what you need to know.

Why Refinance Your Student Loans Now

If you think you’re about to lose your job and want to refinance, you should start the process as soon as possible. Because interest rates are so low, more borrowers than usual may be considering refinancing, leading to a potentially high number of applications at each lender.

Also, in general, most lenders won’t approve a refinance application from someone who is unemployed. If you suspect that layoffs are around the corner, now might be a good time to refinance. However, if you have federal loans and are worried about job cuts, avoid refinancing them. Federal loans have more relief options, like income-driven repayment and longer deferment and forbearance programs. Refinancing private loans only is a safer bet.