I Used to Be Scared to Invest. These 3 Things Changed That

Having a strategy makes me feel better about buying stocks because I know I'm making sound decisions. That doesn't mean my portfolio can't lose value. It's possible that a stock I have full faith in will plummet following a quarter of poor earnings. But I'm more comfortable investing knowing that I'm sticking to a plan.

3. Having stock market data

When you're new to investing, the idea of a stock market crash can seem scary, the same way turbulence can freak you out when it's your first time flying on an airplane. But once you realize that both events are normal, it takes the edge off.

A big thing that helped me get comfortable investing was reading up on the stock market's history. It turns out market downturns are extremely common. The S&P 500 index has experienced 26 bear markets since 1928. That may seem like a lot, but it's also enjoyed 27 bull markets. Not only that, but the average length of a bear market has been 289 days, whereas the average bull market has lasted 973 days.