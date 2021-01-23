I Used to Dream of Early Retirement -- Here's What Changed My Mind

But still, there are a few reasons why I don't think early retirement will work for me. For one thing, I like to stay busy, and while I enjoy a nice hike or a good book, I don't think it's realistic to spend days on end doing those things from morning until night without having some sort of job to fill up some hours. And while I would like to travel a lot in retirement, who knows what my health will allow for at that point? As such, I think I'll need to keep working to avoid feeling like I have too much time on my hands.

Speaking of health, have you seen what seniors today are spending on medical bills? It's insanity. A good 66% of older Americans fork over $376 a month or more for healthcare alone, and 31% spend over $1,000 per month on healthcare.

While I'm saving diligently for retirement, those numbers are sobering. And given that Social Security may very well slash benefits well before I retire, I know I can't count on it to provide me with all that much income. As such, I may want -- or need -- to work longer, just to help ensure that medical bills don't cause me to deplete my savings prematurely.