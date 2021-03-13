I Used to Worry About Stock Market Crashes. Here's Why I Don't Anymore

By not relying on my investments for near-term income, I've effectively set myself up to care less when the stock market takes a tumble. Sure, it can be disconcerting to see my portfolio value plummet, but the knowledge that it's only temporary and that I have plenty of years to ride out the storm is enough to keep me calm.

2. I have ample emergency savings

Some people lose money during stock market crashes because they're forced to sell investments at a loss when a need for money arises. It's for this reason that I've made a point to put together a solid emergency fund -- one with enough money to cover around a year of living expenses.

To be clear, my approach to emergency savings is a bit aggressive. For many people, a six-month supply of living expenses in the bank will more than suffice, but since my income is variable and I get no coverage for time off as a self-employed worker, a year's worth of bills aligns better with my comfort level.

The money I have stashed away in a savings account is earning practically no interest these days because rates are abysmal, and that's frustrating. But having that amount of savings allows me to leave my brokerage account alone during downturns, thereby helping me preserve wealth by avoiding losses.