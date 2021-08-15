I'd Be Much Richer Now if It Weren't for This One Investing Mistake

Yes, those nickels and dimes add up

James Brumley: I've been lucky enough in my life to not always have time to think about replacing older positions with newer ones. As such, I've got a handful of investments I've been inadvertently holding for years that have done extremely well for me. Alphabet comes to mind. I don't even remember when I bought it, but I'm thrilled I've been too distracted to sell it.

As I look back at my relative (percentage) gains on a few of my holdings, though, I realize I would have been so much better off if I had just ponied up a little more money at the time and put it to work in the market.

This is of course a universal life lesson that's evolved into an outright cliche, and a somewhat misleading one at that. The younger we are, the less income we're likely to earn. On the other hand, I'd be kidding myself if I said I didn't waste a lot of money on the silliest of things at the time, with little of value to show for it today.