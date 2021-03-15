If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

I've often exhorted investors to stick to their best ideas. Here's why: Imagine that you had 100 stocks you were interested in, and you researched each of them to determine their health and growth potential. Then you ranked them from No. 1 to No. 100. If you had money to invest, you might spread it across all 100 companies, but why put money into your 78th-best idea or even your 59th-best idea, when you could put much of your moola into your top 10 or 20 stocks?

You don't want to overdo it, of course, and put all your money on just your top idea. Still, the researching-and-ranking exercise can be interesting and instructive -- and it's kind of fun to see which company comes out on top. Here's a closer look at a company that would be my own No. 1 -- or close to it.

Perhaps you've heard of... Amazon?