If I Were Behind on Retirement Savings, This Would Be My Game Plan

I'd start by investing as much as I could comfortably set aside after taking a careful look at my budget -- whether this is 5% of income, 10%, or more. Next I'd make a commitment to inch up the amount every few months.

For example, if you're investing 5% today, increase that to 6% in three months and 7% in six months. By making incremental changes, you won't have to make any major lifestyle shifts all at once, and chances are good you'll easily be able to adjust your spending a little bit downwards since the extra monthly amount isn't huge.

Then, each time I got a raise, I'd automatically increase my contribution by that amount -- before ever getting a single higher paycheck. If you take this approach, you never get used to the extra cash, so you won't miss it.

I'd go this route to increase my investments because if you inch up your savings slowly and make big jumps up when you get a raise, you'll be able to increase your savings rate in a sustainable way. And, more quickly than you'd imagine, you'll end up saving enough money to build the retirement nest egg you need for a secure future.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook