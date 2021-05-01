If You Believe These 3 Social Security Myths, Your Retirement Could Be Ruined

2. It pays to delay Social Security indefinitely to grow your benefits

Just as you're allowed to claim Social Security before FRA, you can also delay your filing past FRA and boost your benefits by 8% a year in the process. That increase will then remain in effect permanently.

Now, you might think, "Great, I'll delay benefits until my mid-70s to score a higher monthly payout." But actually, you can only get credit for delaying your filing until 70. After that, there's no financial incentive to hold off on signing up, and if you wait any longer, you'll actually risk losing out on money you were otherwise entitled to.

3. Your Social Security benefits will be yours to enjoy tax-free

Many people assume that the money they collect from Social Security won't be subject to taxes. But while that's true for some seniors, it's not the case for others.