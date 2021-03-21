If You Can't "Unfear" the Stock Market, Here's How to Work Around Your Worries

Another option is to diversify with index funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs), both of which are designed to match the performance of different market indexes. When you invest in index funds or ETFs, you effectively scoop up a bunch of stocks with a single buy, and you get the broader market exposure that can serve as a means of protection during periods of volatility.

It would be easy enough for me to sit here and tell you that there's no need to be scared of the stock market, but I also know that many people's brains don't work that way. I hate flying, for example, and while the logical part of my brain knows I shouldn't be scared to get on an airplane, I still break out into a sweat every time I do. Similarly, you can't just snap your fingers and eliminate your investing fears in a flash. What you can do, however, is adopt a strategy that allows you to work around them so you can reap the many benefits of investing.