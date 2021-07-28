If You Invested $10,000 Just Before the Last 3 Market Crashes, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

During this period of time, there were about 5,000 trading days, and missing only 60 of the best ones could've cost you about $40,000! In the same way that you have no clue when a stock market crash will happen, you also don't know when a recovery will occur. That's why, as hard as it could be to stay invested through the bad times, it's in your best interest to do so.

Risk versus return

Your asset allocation model is your mix of stocks, bonds, and cash. But it's also the driving force behind your investment returns. The more aggressive your investment portfolio, the higher your average rate of return. You'll also see greater returns in years when the stock market is doing well but worse returns when it's doing badly.