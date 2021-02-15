If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

The growth-crazed market has let the more pedestrian stories like this one fall by the wayside, but a 4.5% dividend yield should entice income investors. The 57% payout ratio and a forward P/E ratio below 11 also offer some cushion against volatility risk.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank with more than $40 billion in assets. The bank offers products for businesses and consumers, including mortgages, automobile financing, HELOCs, commercial real estate, and construction loans. The financial sector has been challenged over the past year. High unemployment and struggling businesses are leading to higher delinquency rates across mortgages and commercial loans, but Valley National's overall portfolio is still performing relatively well. While conditions at the end of 2020 were worse than in the year before, the value of delinquent loans was lower than during the March 2020 lockdown peak.