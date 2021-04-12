If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

The company also averages a 61% loan-to-value ratio when it originates loans. That means that if it does have to repossess on a project, it has a strong chance of extracting enough value to still wind up whole.

Broadmark Realty is structured as a real estate investment trust, which means that as long as it is profitable, it has to pay out at least 90% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. That structure is largely behind how it can offer its shareholders a nearly 8% yield. The company increased its dividend in early 2021. In a world where the COVID-19 pandemic substantially slowed down construction projects, that shows tremendous confidence in the company's future.

3. An insurance company that is very focused on being rock solid

Insurance giant Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) prides itself on its financial strength. It is so focused on being rock solid that it uses an actual rock -- the Rock of Gibraltar -- as its corporate logo. It creates that strength through a balance sheet that owns over $400 billion in bonds as assets and over $67 billion in net equity on it.