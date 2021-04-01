If You Need to Find Tax Help, Try DIY First

None of the payments are taxable, and you typically won’t have to repay the money if you get too much. Taxpayers can check the IRS’ Get My Payment tool to track the status of their relief payments.

In addition to the relief payments, monthly payments of up to $300 per child are expected to begin in July and continue through December. This enhanced child tax credit begins to phase out at adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 for singles, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for joint returns.

How do I get a refund of the taxes I paid on unemployment benefits?

The latest stimulus package also exempts $10,200 of last year’s unemployment benefits from taxation for people with adjusted gross incomes under $150,000. The IRS has promised to automatically refund the appropriate amounts to those who already filed their 2020 returns before the stimulus deal was signed.

Where can I get free tax help?