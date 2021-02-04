If You Try to Game the Stock Market, You're Going to Get Played

What retail investors are bound to learn sooner or later is that if you try to game the market, you're eventually going to get played.

History suggests retail investors are in for a world of hurt

Two years ago, three scholars in Brazil released their findings after examining how close to 20,000 new options and futures day-traders performed over time. The study noted that only 30% of the day-traders were profitable after one day of trading. By day 300, only 3% of day-traders remained profitable.

Furthermore, the longer someone day-traded, the more money they tended to lose. Over the long-term, only 1% of day-traders earned more than the Brazilian minimum wage. In other words, not only is it incredibly unlikely that timing the market will pay off, but day-traders failed to get better at dicing in and out the market over time.