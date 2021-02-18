If You'd Invested $10,000 in ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood's Favorite Stock This Time Last Year, Here's What It'd Be Worth Now

There's a new star in the investing space, and her name is Cathie Wood. The founder of the ARK Invest family of actively managed exchange-traded funds has revolutionized the industry, eschewing passive index tracking in favor of good old-fashioned stock picking. All five of Wood's ETFs have more than doubled over the past year, and all five feature diverse portfolios with several dozen stocks among their holdings.

However, there's one stock that Wood has praised more than any other. It's been an integral part of her ETFs' holdings over the past year, and its performance has been crucial to the success of ARK Invest. Below, we'll share what Wood has said about this company and whether she thinks it still has good growth prospects for the future.

The only bull in a room full of bears