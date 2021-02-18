If You'd Invested $10,000 in Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs a Year Ago, This Is How Much Money You'd Have Now

Wood's portfolio of fintech innovation companies has Square as its biggest holding, but fellow electronic payments specialists PayPal Holdings is also in the top three. Real estate tech specialist Zillow Group and cryptocurrency banking specialist Silvergate Capital help to diversify the ETF away from its digital wallet focus, adding exposure to equally interesting high-growth areas.

ARK Innovation

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is by far the largest ARK Invest ETF. It has almost $28 billion in assets, having risen by more than $10 billion just since the beginning of the year. It has also turned a $10,000 investment this time last year into $26,000.