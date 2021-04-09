If Your Ex Claims Spousal Benefits, Will It Affect Your Social Security?

You'll be happy to know it doesn't have any effect on your retirement income. You'll receive the same amount of benefits as you'd get if you didn't have an ex-spouse claiming on your record. Like any other retiree, your benefits will be based on your earnings over your career and the age when you start getting your checks.

If you have remarried and your current partner wants to claim spousal benefits on your work history, that's allowed regardless of any retirement funds paid out to your ex. And if you have multiple ex-spouses, each of whom qualifies for benefits after a marriage lasting at least 10 years, this would not impact your retirement income, either.

Because of privacy rules, you likely will not even be aware of ex-partners claiming their Social Security benefits, even if they're using your work history to do it. So don't worry if you find out your ex plans to claim spousal benefits -- your own retirement income from this important entitlement program will remain the same as it would be had you never married or divorced at all.

