If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Stocks

Dividends are one way to reward shareholders, but they're not the only way. There's also stock-price appreciation -- and stock buybacks. JPMorgan Chase is planning to spend some $30 billion buying back shares of its own stock in 2021. Given that the company's market capitalization was recently a hefty $426, that means it aims to buy back close to 7% of its shares. Here's why that's meaningful: Imagine a pizza cut into eight pieces, and that one of those pieces is yours. If that pie is cut into only six pieces, though, your piece will be a fatter one. Similarly, if many shares of JPMorgan Chase's stock are bought back and essentially retired, there will be fewer shares remaining, and each share will have a bigger claim on the company's earnings and growth.