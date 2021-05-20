If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Stocks

If you're a retiree, you need to be careful about which stocks are in your investment portfolio. Income is important, so you should prioritize dividend stocks. You also want to make sure that these are stable companies that won't fall off the map too quickly and drag your savings down with them. Luckily, there are a handful of great stocks that fit these criteria and can provide some modest growth as well.

Consider these three established dividend stocks with wide economic moats for your retirement portfolio.

1. Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) provides human capital management services, such as payroll, benefits administration, HR, and productivity tracking.