I'm Steering Clear of These 3 Popular Investments for the Same Reason

Because penny stocks, meme stocks, and cryptocurrency are all so uncertain, I'm not comfortable buying them. In fact, none of these investments fit into my personal strategy.

My strategy is to buy stocks or assets that I feel confident will appreciate in value over time and hold them for many years. Or, as famed investor Warren Buffett puts it, "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10 years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes."

Now to be fair, it's not that I'm not willing to own penny stocks, meme stocks, or cryptocurrency for 10 years. I'm just not confident that those investments will be worth more in 10 years than they are today. In fact, I have concerns that they'll end up being worth less. And that's why I'm opting to stay away from them.

Stick to your strategy