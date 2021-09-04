Important Stock Market Stories You Might Have Missed In August

Dividends also appear to have recovered. Total dividends paid in 2021 are forecast to come in around 3% below the pre-pandemic peak, and 84% of companies have maintained or increased their distributions over the past 12 months. We'll see if results continue to thrive against more-difficult year-ago comparisons in the back half, as the tailwinds from stimulus and pent-up demand diminish. In the meantime, excellent corporate earnings are helping to keep stocks moving upward.

Not everyone is sharing the wealth

The recovery has not been experienced equally by all portions of the economy. The latest employment report indicated that 3.4 million people have been jobless for 27 weeks or more, representing 40% of the total unemployed population. Some of this is due to extended unemployment benefits, and some of it is structural as people search for new jobs after changing professions or moving to another city. Nonetheless, this shows disparity in recovery rates.

Many small businesses shut down permanently last year, and most of those displaced workers have mismatched skills to the sectors that have thrived in the new economy.