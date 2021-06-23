In This Hot Used Car Market, Used Plug-Ins Can Be a Deal

What’s a PHEV? What’s an EV?

Plug-in electric vehicles fall into two general categories:

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Called PHEVs for short, these cars provide a limited all-electric range, then automatically switch to running on a gas engine. This eliminates the often-cited “range anxiety” that all-electric cars might trigger. The first PHEV on the market was the 2011 Chevrolet Volt, which provided up to 35 miles of all-electric range.

All-electric. These vehicles, sometimes called battery-electric vehicles, or BEVs, have a large battery that provides all the power. As such, their range is less than that of most gas cars. The first mass-market BEV was the 2010 Nissan Leaf, which offered only 73 miles of range before requiring a recharge. The current Leaf provides 226 miles of range.

Now, that these electrified cars have been on the market for almost 10 years, there is a variety of vehicles to choose from, both as sedans and SUVs (electric pickup trucks are coming later this year). Excluding Tesla models, there are 52 plug-in and all-electric 2021 models on the market, according to iSeeCars.

How a used EV could save you money