Insurance checklist for kids heading off to college

Lee Enterprises

Teri is off this week, so Chris Lay is filling in as the host and introducing this little dip into the archives from August, 2021:

Host Teri Barr is talking with Jason Metz, Insurance Analyst from Forbes Advisor, to learn why insurance often isn't on the back to school list for college students.

Jason has important details about insurance in case of an accident, theft or poor decision making while your student is away from home. He also shares a checklist to help you consider if you do -- or don't -- need to add any levels of protection; plus, explains a few types of insurance you may not have heard about until now. 

Read more here: Insurance Checklist For College Students And Their Parents

