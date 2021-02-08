Insurance For A Valentine’s Day Engagement Ring

“One of the questions you should ask is, ‘I’ve just spent X amount of money on this ring. Can I afford to replace or repair it?’” says Bryan Howard, director of product management and personal lines underwriting at Jewelers Mutual, a company specializing in jewelry insurance.

Does Your Homeowners Insurance Cover an Engagement Ring?

A typical homeowners policy covers jewelry, including an engagement ring, that is stolen or is destroyed in a disaster like a fire. However, an engagement ring typically falls under a $1,500 coverage limit for theft. You can pay extra to raise that limit—such as to $2,500 for each piece, and $5,000 for all jewelry—but even that may fall short of compensating for the full value of an engagement ring.

Howard cautions against assuming your homeowners policy will adequately cover an engagement ring. Contact your insurer to find out the details, he recommends.