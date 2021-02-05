Insurance For High-Value Homes

Here’s how high-value home insurance policies are typically different from standard policies.

Better Dwelling Coverage

Homeowners insurance policies pay for damage to your house (dwelling coverage) and possessions (contents coverage). With a standard policy, your dwelling is insured for a specific amount, which is listed on your policy’s declaration page.

High-value home policies will often go above and beyond a standard policy by offering extended replacement cost coverage for your dwelling and other structures. This feature gives you reimbursement for house repairs that are above the amount listed on the policy. This can be important if local material and building costs rise after a disaster such as a tornado.

There may also be a “cash out” option in a high-value home insurance policy. If your home has been destroyed, this lets you take the insurance check and build elsewhere.

Better Contents Coverage

Getting enough insurance for possessions is often of special concern to owners of luxury homes, which are filled with expensive personal items.