Investing $400 Per Month in This ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that getting rich in the stock market is only possible for those who are already wealthy. While it is easier to generate wealth when you have a lot of money to invest, you don't need to be rich to become a stock market millionaire.

In fact, you don't even need to be an experienced investor. Choosing the right investments is critical to maximizing your earning potential, but it's easier than you may think to retire rich. By investing just a few hundred dollars per month in this particular ETF, you could become a multimillionaire someday.

Where to invest your money

You have countless options when it comes to choosing where to invest. One of those options is exchange-traded funds, or ETFs.

An ETF is a group of stocks consolidated into a single investment. So when you invest in just one ETF, you're instantly investing in hundreds or even thousands of different stocks. This will help diversify your portfolio and reduce your risk.