Investing in the Stock Market? 3 Steps to Double Your Money

However, selling your investments during periods of volatility can be a major risk because it involves trying to time the market. When you time the market, you're trying to sell your stocks just before prices begin to fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.

While this sounds like a smart strategy, it's nearly impossible to pull off. The stock market is unpredictable, and nobody knows exactly when market downturns will occur or how long they'll last. If you sell or buy at the wrong time, you could end up losing money.

You're better off, then, holding your investments through periods of volatility. Keep in mind that you won't actually lose money unless you sell your stocks. Even if the market does crash, as long as you don't sell, there's a good chance your investments will rebound eventually and you won't lose any money.

3. Leave your money alone

It takes time for your money to grow. To earn as much as possible, it's best to leave your investments alone for several years or, ideally, decades.