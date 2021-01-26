Investing in These Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Costco's business model is a bit different from the traditional big retailer, because it charges an annual membership fee to customers, which delivers more than $3.5 billion annually. It also maintains a reputation as a good employer, paying higher average wages than its peers, and enjoying a low employee turnover rate of less than 6%, per a 2020 Business Strategy Hub report. It aims to do right by its customers, as well, capping its markups at 14% or 15%.

The stock has surged, nearly doubling in value over the past three years, so it's not exactly a screaming bargain at the moment. If you want to buy, you might add it to your watch list, waiting for a lower price, or you might buy a small initial position now, with the goal to buy more later. Those who own shares can enjoy some dividend income that may look puny, with a recent yield of 0.8%, but note that every few years, Costco has issued a special bonus dividend. The last one was this past December, and paid shareholders a hefty $10 per share.

2. Boston Scientific