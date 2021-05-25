Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

There are plenty of small-cap ETFs out there. But one big appeal of Vanguard ETFs is the ultra-low fees, and the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF is no exception. Its expense ratio is just 0.05%. That means that on a $10,000 investment, just $5 would go toward fees each year.

Should you invest in Vanguard's Small-Cap ETF?

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF isn't for everyone. Small-cap stocks tend to fluctuate more than large-cap stocks, so investing in Vanguard's Small-Cap ETF only makes sense if you can stomach stock market volatility, especially in the short term. If you're planning to retire soon or you're already retired, think carefully before investing a large part of your portfolio in small-cap stocks. You typically want to seek out stable investments at this point in your life.