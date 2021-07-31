Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

The whole stock market at your fingertips

There are a number of ETFs that can help you generate serious wealth for your portfolio. But if you want to retire a millionaire, it pays to look at the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI). This ETF tracks the entire stock market, which means you get a mix of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies that make for a nice, diverse assortment.

Since its inception in 2001, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has delivered an average annual return of 8.80%. Now this isn't to say that the fund has a strong year every year. That's just the way the stock market works -- some years are better than others. But over the past 20 years, the fund has performed very well.

Furthermore, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has an expense ratio of 0.03%. That's a very low fee to pay. If you were to buy an actively managed mutual fund -- one that's run by a fund manager who hand-picks different stocks for it -- you could easily pay 10 times as much.

So how might the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF make you a millionaire? Say you're able to invest $500 a month in that fund over 40 years. If the fund continues to deliver an average annual 8.8% return during that time, you'll wind up with over $1.9 million.