Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

Eclipsing $1 million in retirement savings might be more important than you realize. Mean family income in the U.S. currently sits at around $117,000 in the U.S., though retirees generally don't need quite that much cash flow to replicate the lifestyle available on an average income.

A retiree generally can count on lower expenses related to child support, reduced housing costs, lower income tax bills, funds no longer being saved, and the availability of Social Security supplemental income. Taking all of that into account, including the average individual Social Security annual benefit of $18,170, the average household would still require an annual income of roughly $50,000 to remain comfortable and meet healthcare spending needs.

Retirement investment accounts are designed to create that income through the interest and dividends earned. However, there's only so much you can safely withdraw without reducing your fund. Experts recommend withdrawing only 3%-4% of savings each year in retirement to avoid running out of cash. Under those guidelines, to produce $50,000 in annual income, your portfolio would have to be a minimum of $1.25 million. For funds coming out of 401(k) or traditional IRA accounts, the amount saved would need to be even higher to account for the income taxes that you'll need to pay. If you are young, you can expect all these figures to be even greater when you reach retirement age due to inflation.