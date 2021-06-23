Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

There are ETFs that focus on specific sectors, as well as ETFs that offer broad market exposure to many sectors. If you choose an ETF that contains strong companies in several industries, it could be one of the only investments you need for retirement.

ETFs tend to have low expense ratios, or annual fees, too. These are a percentage of your assets you pay annually to the fund manager. You typically don't want your expense ratio to exceed 1%, but this isn't an issue with most ETFs as many have fees well under 0.50%. These lower fees mean you hold onto more of your money.

Could the S&P 500 be your ticket to wealth?