Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

And of course, if your income increases and/or your expenses drop over time (such as if you pay off debt or your kids become independent), you can increase the amount you sock away each month. That gives you the potential to move higher up that savings chart and potentially reach millionaire status all that much faster.

If you want, and have the ability, you can even sock away more than that using ordinary investment accounts instead of retirement-focused ones. That could even put you on track to become a millionaire even faster. All that is possible just by making regular investments in the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index ETF.

Isn't that risky?

While investing in only a single stock is incredibly risky, remember that this ETF attempts to replicate the performance of the overall U.S. market. While stocks can both rise and fall and individual companies can fail, it is substantially less likely that the overall U.S. market will collapse and stay down for the long haul. If it does, chances are that we'll have bigger problems on our hands than just lower stock prices.