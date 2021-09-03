Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

The S&P 500 is a financial index made up of the 500 largest U.S. companies. When you buy an S&P fund, you own a very small stake in many trusted American businesses. And because S&P ETFs are passively managed, with investments designed to mirror the composition of the S&P, the fees are fairly low.

There are several great S&P funds, including the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). This ETF has earned a 13.9% average annualized return over the past three decades. And it has an expense ratio of just 0.03% so you'll pay very few fees to invest in it.

Now, you aren't going to beat the market or consistently earn returns over time that are much better than the historical average if you invest in this ETF. But your risk of big losses is small. In fact, if you consistently invest in Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF over a long enough period, millionaire status is almost a sure thing.