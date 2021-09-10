Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

If there's one thing abundantly clear from that table, it's that time is your most valuable asset when it comes to retiring a millionaire from this kind of investment. In all those potential return scenarios, the longer your time frame, the less you need to save each month to reach your goal.

So yes -- investing in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF could make you a millionaire by the time you retire. To get there, though, the sooner you get started, the better your chances of success. After all, if you think it's tough to come up with around $200 a month early in your career, imagine trying to start from zero and save roughly $3,000 a month because you waited until later.

What are you waiting for?

You'll never again have more time before you retire than you do right now. Take advantage of the time and money you have available to invest, and put yourself closer to being on track to reaching millionaire status by the time you're done working.

Even if you're not able to invest the full amount you'd need, based on that table, by getting started now, you're putting some money to work for you. That will make it easier to catch up later than trying to start from scratch as a mid-to-late career professional.