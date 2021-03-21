Investing in This Vanguard ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

A millionaire-maker

While past performance is no guarantee of future results, for argument's sake, lets say the Vanguard Extended Market ETF has the same type of performance over the next 20 years as it had over the last 20 years. In 20 years, a $30,000 investment in this ETF with an 11% annual return, contributing $200 per month, would amount to about $442,000. If you have a longer time horizon and held this ETF for 30 years, contributing $200 per month, with an 11% annual return, you would have more than $1.3 million.

There is, of course, no guarantee that this ETF will return 11% per year for the next 30 years, but even a 10% return would net you $1 million after 30 years. The bottom line is -- no matter where you are on the road to retirement, the longer you have to make your money work, the better off you will be in the long run. And this ETF, in particular, is built for long-term performance.

It is impossible to predict what the next 20 or 30 years will look like on the markets, but with this ETF, you know you have the diversification to weather the ups and downs, based on its strong performance over these turbulent last 20 years.

