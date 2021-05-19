Investing With Options: How to Choose Your Timeline

Gillies: But if you then start doing it on a per-month basis, remember one month out, you're getting paid about 1.20. In two months out, you're getting paid about 2.30. That incremental month, 2.30 minus about 1.20, it's 1.10, so you're getting less for that second month. Then the third month out, it's 3.90 minus [OVERLAPPING] which is actually an oddball there. I'm not sure. That's a bit of a pricing screw-up there. [LAUGHTER] I like that.

Bowman: You can take advantage of that maybe.

Gillies: I was going to say if I hadn't locked myself out of that [NOISE] It's usually the happy medium between amount of cash flow you bring in and minimizing commissions.

Bowman: there is a member who had a question about three months seems like a long time to leave yourself open. We might want to talk a little bit more about timing, and how you hit that middle point between you're getting paid enough to make it worthwhile, but you're not waiting so long then anything could happen.

Gillies: I can hit that one real easy.

Bowman: Okay, Let's do it. Mr. Owen Frost, let us address your question.

Gillies: Okay. Why three-months?