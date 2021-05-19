Investing With Options: What Is a Covered Call?

Bowman: Let me try to say it again, but eloquently. You should only write covered calls on a stock that you are willing to sell at the strike price, you'd be perfectly happy to see it go. If you love it too much and you would want to hang onto it, then don't write the calls because all you can lose is your shares, which is wonderful. But if you love your shares, you don't want to lose them so make sure you pick a company that's for all that. Jim and I disagree a little bit about Apple. For all of that, I loved this example, I might not write covered calls on Apple. I might move to something else in my portfolio that I have enough that I can use 100 shares of because I don't necessarily know that I would be willing to let go of it. That's part of one of the emotional things in options investing is that for your darlings you don't want to risk them.