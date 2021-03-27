Investing Your Stimulus Check? 3 Dangerous Mistakes to Avoid

Take GameStop as an example. Its stock price soared in late January, but at this point, it's trading for almost 50% less than it was eight weeks ago. Instead of buying stocks that are getting a lot of press, you're better off buying quality stocks with solid long-term growth potential.

3. Investing at all when you don't have a solid emergency fund

Just because you don't need your stimulus to pay near-term bills doesn't mean you can afford to part with that money. If you don't have a solid emergency fund -- one with enough cash to cover at least three full months of living expenses -- then you actually shouldn't be investing your stimulus at all.

Instead, you should put that money into a savings account so that if you run into a significant unplanned expense or you lose your job, you'll have cash reserves to fall back on. While it's true that investing your stimulus will help you grow wealth faster than a savings account will, you also don't want to put yourself at risk of racking up costly debt in the absence of having enough money in the bank.