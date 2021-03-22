Investing Your Stimulus Check? Here's How to Stretch Your $1,400 Even Further

Although the $1,400 stimulus check is the most generous one yet, it's still not a ton of cash to invest, relatively speaking. In fact, it wouldn't even buy you a single share of some big-name stocks such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which has a per-share price topping $3,000.

That's why investing your stimulus money in fractional shares could be the ideal choice. Fractional shares allow you to specify how much money you want to invest, rather than the number of shares you want to buy. If your purchasing power doesn't extend far enough to buy a full share, you buy a fraction of one. So, if you wanted to sink your entire stimulus check into Amazon, you could -- and end up with just under half of a share in your portfolio.

Even better, with fractional shares, you can buy really small portions of shares if you want to. In fact, some brokers allow you to buy as little as .001 of a share. Since putting all your stimulus money in Amazon (or any other company) would mean the fate or your investment hinges on the performance of a single business, you may want to spread your stimulus check around to a few different investments.