Investing Your Stimulus Check in This ETF Could Make You Rich

Getting rich with the right ETF

By investing in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, it's possible to get rich with very little effort.

Since its inception, this fund has earned an average rate of return of around 15% per year. Say you were to invest your $1,400 stimulus check right now and then leave it alone for 25 years. If you're earning a 15% annual return, you'd have more than $46,000 accumulated.

To make even more money, you could invest a little bit each month. For example, say that you invest $1,400 right now, but you also invest an additional $200 per month. Assuming you're still earning a 15% annual rate of return, here's approximately how much you'd have over time:

Number of Years Total Savings 5 $19,000 10 $54,000 20 $269,000 30 $1,136,000 40 $4,645,000

Given enough time, you could become a multimillionaire by investing in this ETF.