Investors: Are You Missing Out on This Easy, Free Money?

Over time these contributions could have a huge impact on your overall savings. You can see below how money that is invested from a match program could grow over 30 years at different rates of return. Historically you could've earned 10% on average if you held a portfolio made up of 100% stock, 8% with a mix of 40% stocks and 60% bonds, and 9% with 60% stocks and 40% bonds.

Company Contribution 8% 9% 10% $2,500 $305,865 $371,438 $452,359 $2,250 $275,278 $334,294 $407,123 $4,000 $489,383 $594,301 $723,774

The catches

A match program can be an excellent way of helping you save more, but there are some important things you should know. You can usually only receive this match if you make an equal contribution. So if you make $50,000 and have a 5% match but only contribute $2,000 to your 401(k), your company will only match that amount, not the full 5% or $2,500.