Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don’t ask investors.

Investors’ expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That’s the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.

But it’s not just that optimism among everyday investors is dropping. The survey, which AAII has conducted weekly among its members since 1987, also found that investors’ expectations that stock prices will drop over the next six months jumped 12.1 percentage points to 39.3%, above the historical average of 30.5%. Others believe that stock prices will stay unchanged over the next six months, with neutral sentiment up 4.4 percentage points to 38.3%, also above its historical average, which is 31.5%.