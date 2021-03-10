Investors: Warren Buffett Warns This Asset Class Is a No-No

Treasury yields in flux, but still low

Things are looking a little better for Treasuries so far in 2021. The 10-year Treasury yield, for example, has moved up to about 1.5%.

That increase is likely driven by the investment community's expectations for economic growth and rising inflation to appear later this year. Both of those conditions encourage bond investors to sell, either because they make the outlook for equities more positive, or because they want higher yields when they expect inflation to erode bonds' future values.

Still, a 1.5% or even 2% yield on a 10-year instrument isn't terribly exciting. As well, yields on Treasuries with shorter maturities remain very low -- about 0.8% for 5-year and 0.08% for 1-year maturities.

Two Treasury alternatives

Treasuries do have a stabilizing effect on your portfolio, and that's why they're still in demand even when their yields are low. But the tradeoff is that too much exposure to low-yield government bonds restricts your portfolio's overall growth potential. Fortunately, there are other ways to balance risk and return -- such as dividend stocks and cash deposits in high-yield savings accounts.

Dividend stocks