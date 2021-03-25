IRA Contributions Might Lower Your Taxes. What’s The Right Strategy For You?

Does A Last-Minute IRA Contribution Make Sense For You?

Just because you can make one of these last-minute IRA contributions doesn’t mean you necessarily should.

If you’re a high earner eligible for a full or partial deduction, getting a contribution under the wire could make a lot of sense. Out of all the retirement tax moves at your disposal for the previous year, you might stand to benefit from this the most.

And if you’re not in one of the higher tax brackets now? You certainly can still contribute to a traditional IRA, but your deduction may not be that great. Someone in the 12% tax bracket, for instance, might only save $720. Nothing to sneeze at, sure. But you might actually get better tax advantages in the long run from what’s called a Roth IRA instead.

Roth IRAs Can Save You Big on Taxes Later

A Roth IRA is funded with dollars that have already faced Uncle Sam’s wrath. That means no upfront tax deductions (and no decreases to your taxable income now), but you never have to pay a dime on qualified withdrawals made after you turn 59 ½.