IRS Says It Won't Extend This Year's Tax-Filing Deadline

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in full force in March, it upended normal life in a very meaningful way. Businesses were forced to shut down. Schools closed for in-person learning all over the country. And countless families were left scrambling to pay their bills.

Given that chaos, the IRS made what many agree was a smart and reasonable decision -- to postpone 2020's tax-filing deadline from April 15 to July 15. Not only were taxpayers given an extra three months to submit their returns, but they also got three more months to pay any tax debt they owed without incurring interest or penalties.

Of course, one year later, we're only in a modestly better place as far as the pandemic goes. Sure, there are vaccines, but the majority of Americans have yet to receive one, and COVID-19 cases are still exploding all over the country. As such, you may be wondering if the IRS will extend this year's tax-filing deadline as a courtesy.