IRS Sends Millions Letters About The Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

What Steps to Take to Get the Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments

Most families will not need to take any action to receive the payments. However, in certain situations, you may need to take action.

If You Are Considered a Non-Filer

Even if you are not typically required to file a tax return, the IRS is encouraging non-filers to file a tax return or use the non-filer tool (unless you previously used it last year). The IRS will have your information on file to pay your monthly child tax credit payments. In most cases, the IRS requires you to file a tax return if your income is at least $12,400 for single filers and $24,800 for married filers.

If You Earned Less Money in 2020 Compared to 2019

If you filed a tax extension and your income declined in 2020, you should consider filing your tax return soon. A tax extension extends the time to file to Oct. 15. However, since the IRS will base your monthly child tax payments on the tax information it has on file at the time of processing, you would benefit by filing your return before the deadline.