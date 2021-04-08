IRS Will Soon Issue Refunds for Tax-Free Unemployment Benefits

Next, determine how much your exclusion amount should be. Each taxpayer can exclude up to $10,200 of unemployment benefits from taxable income. Married taxpayers can exclude twice as much, but the calculation can get a bit tricky.

Let's say a married couple filing jointly had a combined income of $120,000. One spouse received $14,000 in unemployment compensation and the other received $6,000. It's tempting to assume that the couple can claim the full $20,000 in unemployment benefits, but that's not how it works.

The first spouse can only exclude up to $10,200 and the second spouse can exclude the full $6,000, making the total unemployment benefits exclusion amount $16,200 for the couple. Remember, you can't dip into your spouse's unemployment exclusion amount because each person is only allowed up to $10,200 of tax-free unemployment benefits.

Wrapping up tax season

If you already filed your tax returns and didn't get to claim the unemployment exclusion, just sit back and relax. The IRS will handle the next steps by issuing you a refund if you paid more taxes than you should have.