Is $1 Million Really Enough for Retirement?

2) How much will your expenses be in retirement?

Figuring out this number will involve taking stock of essential bills that you may have like your mortgage or rent but also discretionary spending like travel. You may also benefit from budgeting for unexpected expenses that could increase in retirement like spending on healthcare. For the average person, the amount needed ends up being about 80% of your pre-retirement income.

So if you have a salary of $100,000 in the last year before you retire, you may need $80,000 a year when you stop working. But if you drastically cut your expenses, it could be less and if you have no plans of your changing your lifestyle, it could be more.

How much will you need?