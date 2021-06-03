Is 2021 Your Year to Claim Social Security?

This isn't a problem if you've reached full retirement age (FRA) by the time you claim benefits. FRA is between 66 and 2 months and age 67. But it becomes a big issue if you're claiming benefits before FRA and hoping to keep your job.

That's because, if you won't hit FRA all year, you can only earn up to $18,960 in 2021 before benefits are reduced by $1 for each $2 in extra earnings. If you'll be reaching FRA during the year, you can earn more --- $50,520, after which your benefits will be reduced by $1 for each $3 earned over the limit.

Although you eventually get back forfeited funds, that happens slowly over time. And you won't start getting the money back until after you've reached FRA. In the meantime, you may have far less income than expected.

Since you don't want to struggle to make ends meet on a benefit that's too low, or find yourself temporarily forfeiting benefits due to earning too much, think careful about your work plans for 2021 before you claim Social Security.

2. Do you have a plan for how you'll spend retirement?